Letter: Keeping public informed key to helping end pandemic

Regarding “A desperate need for personal protective equipment” (March 30): I wish to thank the Post-Dispatch for helping to spread awareness of the need for personal protective equipment for health care workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As a result of publishing our medical clinic’s needs, we have made connections in the St. Louis community that resulted in delivery of enough equipment to provide protection to our workers and patients for several weeks. Local businesses have donated and others have acquired for our purchase protective gear that was unobtainable through established suppliers. A portion of our request to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was granted and delivered to our office as well.
These items are still in short supply. A critical shortage of gear for medical workers persists.
We must remain vigilant to limit the spread of this contagious virus. Social distancing works. There is growing evidence that wearing masks when in public can help lower the transmission of the virus. I would encourage everyone who has or can make a mask to wear it when around other people, but please allow the demand for essential health care workers to be met before obtaining these important items for personal use.
By informing the public and connecting St. Louisans, the Post-Dispatch does important work as we all act together toward ending this pandemic with as few casualties as possible, and returning someday to a more normal life.
L. Tyler Wadsworth, MD • Wildwood
