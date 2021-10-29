Letter: Keeping the filibuster only allows further GOP obstruction

Regarding "Senate GOP again blocks Democrats' election bill" (Oct. 20): Freedom to vote is a right belonging to all citizens. But now 38 states are enacting voter suppression laws aimed at preventing certain communities from voting. Gerrymandering will do much of this, but many other rules are also being changed, including early voting restrictions and reducing the number of polling places. Most alarming is allowing voting results to be changed by a state legislature. All these voter suppression laws would be moot if the Senate passed the Voting Rights Act. Not one Republican voted yes.