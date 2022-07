Regarding the “Still afloat” editorial brief (June 25): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board gives a thumbs-up to allowing the $450 million USS St. Louis to stay in service, despite design flaws, along with four other similarly flawed vessels. Think of it this way: five flawed, $450 million ships will stay in service just to salve the bruised pride of their namesake cities. Just think of how many needed social services could be purchased for $2.25 billion.