 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kenosha could be foreshadowing future of St. Louis
0 comments

Letter: Kenosha could be foreshadowing future of St. Louis

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Teen accused of killing 2 thrust into debate over protests

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

 David Goldman

Regarding “Ailing Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions” (Sept. 1): As someone who grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin, I was extremely upset to see the recent events in my home town, especially the looting and destruction of property. Many of my fondest memories have literally gone up in smoke. Much of this could have been avoided if more security resources had been sent in the day of the shooting. Was it any surprise as to what would occur, especially with Kenosha being so close to Milwaukee and Chicago?

Could it have been avoided if Kenosha’s officers had worn body cameras? Will we have to wait until a similar situation occurs in St. Louis?

And St. Louis, like Kenosha, is run by Democrats, but based on my family’s comments, that may change in the near future.

Kelly White • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports