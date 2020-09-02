Letter: Kenosha could be foreshadowing future of St. Louis

Regarding “Ailing Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions” (Sept. 1): As someone who grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin, I was extremely upset to see the recent events in my home town, especially the looting and destruction of property. Many of my fondest memories have literally gone up in smoke. Much of this could have been avoided if more security resources had been sent in the day of the shooting. Was it any surprise as to what would occur, especially with Kenosha being so close to Milwaukee and Chicago?
Could it have been avoided if Kenosha’s officers had worn body cameras? Will we have to wait until a similar situation occurs in St. Louis?
And St. Louis, like Kenosha, is run by Democrats, but based on my family’s comments, that may change in the near future.
Kelly White • Clayton
