Letter: Key steps to ensure proper wasting of taxpayer money

The letter “Why is it so expensive to upgrade the old DMV system?” (July 13) questioned why the upgrading of Missouri Department of Motor Vehicles software is taking so long and is so massively costly. I worked for 30 years for a St. Louis County municipality, work that included requests for proposals and writing and receiving bids.

There are very many federal, state and local standards that must be adhered to, but one standard that is seemingly universally present is that when tax dollars are present, both the number of oversight committees and cost of doing business triples.

In my opinion, these are the questions elected officials seem to ask themselves: 1) Do we really care about what the people are complaining about? 2) Do we have any friends or relatives who can make money from this? and 3) Is there a sole supplier who can really stick it to the taxpayers?

Then there is the technical standards board, whose members are expert at adding many extra bells and whistles and then make them look absolutely necessary for proper operation.