Letter: Key to solving problems is the willingness to compromise

Regarding Kevin O'Malley's guest column: "How to murder a democracy without really trying" (Aug. 4): We are governed by a democracy, which makes demands on each of us to identify and vote for those who most closely represent our values and are likely to vote for policies that we agree with.

Having served as an elected official at the local level, I realize that most often my understanding of how to solve a problem might differ from others. Compromise ensures that the solution pendulum doesn't create more new issues than those that it solves.

I believe that our democracy is now at risk because of a failure to compromise and an expectation that only the most radical — right or left — solutions are appropriate. Our country's future hangs in the balance. We must elect candidates who listen, learn and are open to compromise to solve problems.

Jo Curran • Ellisville