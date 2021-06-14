Letter: Kidney disease and diabetes sufferers are sadly linked

Regarding "It’s time to remove race from medical algorithms, kidney experts say" (June 9): My amazing son at 16 developed diabetes. At 37 he had a heart attack. At 38 he was diagnosed with kidney disease, and at 40 he was on dialysis. Regrettably, he died at 44.

My husband, no relation to my son, is a Type 2 diabetic. He had a heart attack in 2018. In 2020, his kidney failed, and he has been on dialysis since. Walk into any dialysis center and ask who has diabetes and watch almost all the hands go up.

What I know from personal experience is that diabetics, regardless of color, are in greater danger of kidney failure.

Ellen McMackin Spencer • Glen Carbon