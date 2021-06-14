 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kidney disease and diabetes sufferers are sadly linked
0 comments

Letter: Kidney disease and diabetes sufferers are sadly linked

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
alphonso_harried_10

Alphonso Harried examines his dialysis injection sites at home in St. Louis County, Missouri, on May 18, 2021. Harried undergoes dialysis three times a week to treat his kidney disease. (Michael B. Thomas for Kaiser Health News)

 Michael B. Thomas

Regarding "It’s time to remove race from medical algorithms, kidney experts say" (June 9): My amazing son at 16 developed diabetes. At 37 he had a heart attack. At 38 he was diagnosed with kidney disease, and at 40 he was on dialysis. Regrettably, he died at 44.

My husband, no relation to my son, is a Type 2 diabetic. He had a heart attack in 2018. In 2020, his kidney failed, and he has been on dialysis since. Walk into any dialysis center and ask who has diabetes and watch almost all the hands go up.

What I know from personal experience is that diabetics, regardless of color, are in greater danger of kidney failure.

Ellen McMackin Spencer • Glen Carbon

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports