Letter: Kids complain less about precautions than the adults

I’m a teacher in a school where we are having in-person instruction. In the morning our parents wait in long lines, in their cars, waiting for the chance to answer a health survey and get their children’s temperature checked. Only then can the students exit their cars. The kids then wash their hands in portable hand-washing stations set up on the sidewalk before going into the school.
The students wear masks all day. They wash their hands frequently. They sit apart in regimented rows of desks, even though that means they don’t get to work in small groups with their friends. They must practice social distancing, and they do it without complaining. The kids sometimes strain to hear their teachers because their teachers wear masks and, sometimes, face shields.
Some classrooms are divided by tall panels of plexiglass. They eat lunch in their classrooms instead of in the cafeteria. The older students remain in their classrooms all day — the teachers switch classes instead of the kids. The children spread themselves out when getting dismissed.
The parents are grateful, patient and supportive despite delays at drop-off and dismissal. The students do this all cheerfully. They do all this without whining and without complaining, because they want to be safe and healthy, and they want to be able to continue to come to school.
If children can change their lives like this, why are some adults arguing about and railing against the simple act of wearing a mask?
Sioux Roslawski • Spanish Lake
