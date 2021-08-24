Letter: Kids have ability to use masks as tool of empowerment

This virus is relentless and has changed the entire world for these kids. An enduring truth of childhood is that fears for young children come mostly from parents and not from the rest of the world. If you are convinced that a mask is detrimental to your child, then you will make it so. If you allow your child to use his or her mask as a tool of strength, to move with as much confidence as we can offer them right now, then not only is no mask-damage done, the kids will lead us to new social paths as they have in the past.