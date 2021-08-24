Letter: Kids have ability to use masks as tool of empowerment

Regarding "Back-to-school: Another year disrupted by the pandemic" (Aug. 22): Have the parents of school children given any thought to how empowered wearing a mask to school might make their children feel, even smaller children as young as age 5?
This virus is relentless and has changed the entire world for these kids. An enduring truth of childhood is that fears for young children come mostly from parents and not from the rest of the world. If you are convinced that a mask is detrimental to your child, then you will make it so. If you allow your child to use his or her mask as a tool of strength, to move with as much confidence as we can offer them right now, then not only is no mask-damage done, the kids will lead us to new social paths as they have in the past.
Don't lead with fear and outrage. Have faith in kids' ability to cope with obstacles (in most cases). They want to be in school. They want to be together. They want to be safe. They want us to stop shouting at each other in fear and outrage.
J.D. Wolfe • St. Louis County