Letter: Kids’ lives are more important than corporate welfare

Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who I am sure has excellent health care for himself and his family, seemingly shows little empathy for the Missouri children whose Medicaid coverage has been cut off. Some 100,000 children in Missouri have lost their Medicaid coverage, more than in any other state, while at the same time Missouri lawmakers approved giving General Motors $50 million in incentives for its Wentzville midsize-truck plant. So trucks are more important than kids having health care?
I urge anyone reading this letter who has children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews to vote for Medicaid expansion in Missouri on Tuesday.
Linda Caravelli • Florissant
