Letter: Kids’ struggle with virtual learning is unacceptable

Regarding “‘I just want the chance to talk’: Kids struggle to stay connected with virtual learning” (Oct. 19): Are we all OK with this situation? Is anyone embarrassed? Ashamed? We are a major metropolitan area in a developed country, and this is the best we can do?
All these kids are at home with stressed out parents who can’t — for many reasons — help them learn. If ever there was a reason to protest, this is it. Hundreds if not thousands of school-age children in the St. Louis metro area are missing at least a year of their education. We were failing these kids, and they are falling even further behind.
With all the talent, creativity, concern and manpower in this area, we can’t figure out a way to get these kids the education they deserve? Surely there is a solution. These kids are the future of our community. We can do better. We must.
Martha Staley • Des Peres
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.