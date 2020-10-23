 Skip to main content
Letter: Kids’ struggle with virtual learning is unacceptable
Working to keep the lights on

"Online school won't work if I don't have power," said mother Channa Jackson, who fights to stay awake after logging her children into virtual school on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her home in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. From left to right are her children Stephanie, 12, Lamar, 11, Mekiya, 6, and Zakoria, 7. Jackson, a mother of six children,  just enrolled her five of her children in school during the final days of September after a swing shift position became available at her new job at Wendy's.  Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “‘I just want the chance to talk’: Kids struggle to stay connected with virtual learning” (Oct. 19): Are we all OK with this situation? Is anyone embarrassed? Ashamed? We are a major metropolitan area in a developed country, and this is the best we can do?

All these kids are at home with stressed out parents who can’t — for many reasons — help them learn. If ever there was a reason to protest, this is it. Hundreds if not thousands of school-age children in the St. Louis metro area are missing at least a year of their education. We were failing these kids, and they are falling even further behind.

With all the talent, creativity, concern and manpower in this area, we can’t figure out a way to get these kids the education they deserve? Surely there is a solution. These kids are the future of our community. We can do better. We must.

Martha Staley • Des Peres

