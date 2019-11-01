Referencing “Trump rule may mean 1 million kids lose automatic free lunch” (Oct. 16): In an attempt to reduce the number of those on food stamps, President Donald Trump’s administration proposed tightening eligibility requirements. These changes could affect the lives of over a million children nationwide who are currently eligible for free school lunches, possibly impacting children in St. Louis.
Those affected could still be eligible to receive free lunches, however, families would have to apply to qualify. This is just another barrier families would have to endure. The paperwork is often confusing for families to understand and some might not even be aware they could qualify, especially if they just lost eligibility status.
There is already so much stigma surrounding families on food stamps. These changes would further reinforce the negative views we have toward them and could stop these families from reaching out and seeking help.
If these changes are made, there will be many hungry children sitting in classrooms, unable to focus on the one thing they are there to do: learn.
Taylor Viehman • Valley Park