Letter: Killing Obamacare is just the beginning of GOP goals
Letter: Killing Obamacare is just the beginning of GOP goals

Regarding “Fact-checking Trump’s recent claims on health care, the Supreme Court and more” (Sept. 28): If Republicans want to kill Obamacare, take health insurance away from 20 million people and ban abortions by overturning Roe v. Wade (both of which are now likely to happen), what’s next? Close the national parks and use the land for coal mining and fracking? Take away women’s right to vote? Mail every American a handgun (assuming there is still a U.S. Postal Service office), so we can all stand on our property and protect ourselves from marauding liberals?

I could be wrong, but I don’t think we’re headed in the right direction.

Kevin Bayless • St. Louis

