Letter: Kim Gardner’s mistakes enough to ask for her resignation
Regarding the editorial “Signs of gross incompetence in the Circuit Attorney’s office” (July 20): It seems like it’s almost impossible to get rid of an elected official in Missouri. So why haven’t we heard anyone ask St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner to resign?

We ask politicians to resign all the time for actions not nearly as serious as what Gardner is doing. Getting her out of office would be the first step in the right direction to help this city’s crime problem.

Bobby Day • O’Fallon, Mo.

Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner on election day

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner outside Yeatman Middle School on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
