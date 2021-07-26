 Skip to main content
Letter: Kim Gardner's actions merit a contempt of court citation
Letter: Kim Gardner's actions merit a contempt of court citation

Regarding "No-show St. Louis prosecutors trigger dismissal of 2020 murder case" (July 18): I believe Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser should hold Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner in contempt of court and subject her to fines and/or jail time because her office failed to provide an attorney to appear in court.

Bill Bunn • Brentwood

Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner on Election Day

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner stands outside Yeatman Middle School in St. Louis on Nov. 3. 

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
