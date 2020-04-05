Letter: Kindness is more contagious than the coronavirus

Regarding Leonard Pitts’ subsequently retracted column “Coronavirus reveals depth of our greed and our grace” (March 29): It seems there are two aisles to go down. Aisle A stocked with toilet paper and ammo and Aisle B stocked with generosity and kindness.
Aisle A may run out of supplies, but Aisle B is forever stocked. Kindness is more contagious than the coronavirus.
See you in Aisle B. At a distance, of course.
M. Bridget Brennan • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.