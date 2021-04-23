Letter: King believed nonviolent tension was necessary for change

Regarding the editorial “Rep. Waters pulls a Trump in calling for confrontation by Minnesota protesters.” (April 19): The Editorial Board condemned Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters for supporting non-peaceful confrontation, pointing out that the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. advocated the opposite. Although I do not align with Waters and am critical of some of her policies, contrasting her with King was unnecessary and unhelpful.

In his letter from a Birmingham, Alabama, jail, King wrote, “Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and foster such a tension that a community which has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue. It seeks so to dramatize the issue that it can no longer be ignored. My citing the creation of tension as part of the work of the nonviolent resister may sound rather shocking. But I must confess that I am not afraid of the word ‘tension.’ I have earnestly opposed violent tension, but there is a type of constructive, nonviolent tension which is necessary for growth.”