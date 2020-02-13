Letter: King was unfairly criticized over Kobe Bryant interview

Regarding “CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible” (Feb. 9): The unfair castigation of journalist Gayle King for doing her job shows that social media and popular culture have skewed the role of responsible media. King merely raised a question about the late Kobe Bryant’s trouble nearly two decades ago over a rape charge that was eventually dropped via a settlement.
King doesn’t deserve to be put on trial by rappers for asking about Bryant’s legacy, which no doubt will be debated in various forums for years to come. Neither does Bryant, who had become a respectable, loving family man and seemed well on his way to a second act of greatness beyond his fabled NBA basketball career.
Don’t be mad at King for doing what any responsible reporter would have done.
Kevin Boone • St. Louis