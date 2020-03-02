Letter: Kirkwood School Board member treated unfairly

Regarding “Kirkwood School Board member used her position to promote real estate business, among other conflicts, district says” (Feb. 12): It is concerning to me that the Kirkwood School Board held an “emergency meeting” to discuss board member Julie Backer’s alleged conduct. What was the event that led to this emergency? The subsequent posting of inflammatory documents after an agreement was reached seems designed to inflict maximum damage to Backer’s reputation and her chances for reelection. Where is the documentation of restorative justice practices or mediation before this attempt at censure?
Backer has fought hard for underrepresented families, especially those with special-needs children. And the number of kids with identified special needs grows every year. As a single parent of four children, including one with special needs, she has tirelessly given her time and energy to a volunteer position that provided her no personal gain. Accompanying parents to Individualized Education Program meetings does not go against board norms and is an example of the service that Backer has provided to Kirkwood families. She does this because she believes in giving back to her community.
The impact of this has been to further divide the community and create more distrust in the Kirkwood School Board. It is a real shame when district politics get in the way of helping children.
Debbie Davis • Kirkwood