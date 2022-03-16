Letter: KMOV’s move is troubling symbol of St. Louis’ abandonment

I found the story “KMOV plans to leave downtown St. Louis, eyeing Maryland Heights area” (March 10) to be quite depressing. A TV news station, like the Post-Dispatch, is more than just a private, for-profit entity. It holds itself out to be providing a significant public service representing the community.

By moving out of the city, KMOV becomes just another statistic and symbol of abandonment of St. Louis. Rather than covering a story, it has now ironically become the story. So much for fighting for a strong, diverse, inclusive and dynamic core. So much for a commitment to be part of the solution and setting an example.

I understand that the station covers stories beyond the city limits, but it won’t be the same. It is inevitable that an edge will be lost. For me, and hopefully for others, the phrase and slogan “watching out for you” now rings hollow.

David Sosne • St. Louis