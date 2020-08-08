Letter: Kneeling during anthem offends Vietnam veteran

Regarding “Cardinals remain standing for anthem, plan to make their stand to ‘create awareness’ for equality Friday” (July 23): I do not have a problem with the Black Lives Matter movement. I feel that racial injustice is real in our country and that Black lives definitely do matter.
That said, what offends me is kneeling during our national anthem. Regardless of intent, kneeling during “The Star Spangled Banner” is disrespectful to all those who stood up and served to protect our flag.
Pitcher Jack Flaherty’s recent statements on this subject made me ill, to say the least. For him to say it is not “intended” to be disrespectful is nothing shy of ridiculous because it is disrespectful — disrespectful to all of us who served, fought wars and watched patriotic Americans die for this great country. It does not matter what the intent is, it’s the action that’s offensive to many veterans and patriotic Americans.
Find another way to make the point. Being offensive to one group of citizens should not promote another group’s agenda in my humble opinion.
Thomas Martin • St. Charles
