Letter: Koenig is out of touch while denying health care

Regarding “ Missouri Senate rejects funding for Medicaid expansion ” (April 29): I was stunned by the flippant remark made by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, to justify denying health care to as many as 275,000 Missourians in his vote against funding Medicaid expansion. He said, “I’m sorry, if you are a healthy adult, you need to get a job.” Let that sink in. This excuse for denying so many of our citizens basic health care has been discounted and invalidated many times over. He should be voted out of office.

Many of these folks are working; and some have two jobs. He knows that our state’s minimum wage doesn’t allow for anything other than the basic costs of a minimal existence. Most are in part-time jobs working fewer than 40 hours. At $9.45 an hour, assuming 30 hours per week, that would be $283.50 before taxes are withheld. Part-time and seasonal jobs don’t allow those workers to even qualify for a loan to pay for a used vehicle, along with the insurance required, to use it to get to those jobs.