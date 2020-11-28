Letter: Krewson, allies were establishment handmaidens

Regarding “Buffeted by controversies and lack of a mandate, Krewson struggled to exercise power in decentralized City Hall” (Nov. 19): The article gave Alderman Joe Roddy (a dynastic princeling and a long-time ally of Mayor Lyda Krewson) the final words: “The division and negativism that permeates local government, government at all levels, just made the situation very difficult for her, and I think you’re seeing this in every major city in the country.” Roddy deftly failed to mention his generation’s role in this negativism or the St. Louis Democratic Party’s failure to find any central organizing principles.

A more accurate statement might be that social media has successfully exposed the old power brokers and moneyed interests that kept a lid on many disenfranchised communities. By definition, a free and informed population is harder to control. The fact that the Democrats in the city give umbrage to wolves in sheep’s clothing explains a lot.