Letter: Krewson must resign for reading protester’s names

Regarding “Krewson draws ire for reading protesters’ addresses as protests and commemorations continue to dot St. Louis region” (June 27): Mayor Lyda Krewson endangered the lives of those demanding justice for the oppressed. By reading the names and addresses of protesters, she has attempted to silence and intimidate those who know that Black lives matter. She should resign. It is the only way to put right the wrong she has done. As a person who recognizes the systemic racism entrenched in police law enforcement, I call for her resignation.
Krista Hyde, PhD • St Louis
