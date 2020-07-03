Letter: Krewson must resign for reading protester’s names
Letter: Krewson must resign for reading protester's names

Protesters continue to demand to shut down the workhouse

“When the people, the constituents of this city tried to come inside the house that we pay for you locked the doors, you locked the doors. Did you lock the doors? Did you lock the doors? … We've been out here calling for you," said organizer Inez Bordeaux with "Close the Workhouse", addressing Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, who came outside to talk protesters, who had been protesting to shut down the Medium Security Institution had ended on Friday, June 26, 2020, outside City Hall in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Krewson draws ire for reading protesters’ addresses as protests and commemorations continue to dot St. Louis region” (June 27): Mayor Lyda Krewson endangered the lives of those demanding justice for the oppressed. By reading the names and addresses of protesters, she has attempted to silence and intimidate those who know that Black lives matter. She should resign. It is the only way to put right the wrong she has done. As a person who recognizes the systemic racism entrenched in police law enforcement, I call for her resignation.

Krista Hyde, PhD • St Louis

