Letter: Kroenke money is better than a new franchise anyway

Regarding “Sources: $790 million settlement reached in Rams relocation lawsuit” (Nov. 24): St. Louis is a special place with a great history, but now it is mired in mediocrity, having various regionwide problems and struggling to find a good path forward. With two major sports franchises (and a third on the way), we couldn’t have afforded a new money-sucking National Football League expansion franchise anyway.
We need to focus on the things we can excel at. We should support our existing professional sport franchises and support our school sports teams. Let’s work together and continue to build on our St. Louis strengths, focusing where appropriate.
J. Reuben Rigel • Warson Woods