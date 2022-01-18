 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kroenke owes society more than he contributes to it
Letter: Kroenke owes society more than he contributes to it

Regarding "‘We just slew the dragon’: Lawyers analyze St. Louis’ NFL settlement" (Jan. 16): Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s actions and recent examples of corporate greed raise important societal questions, including how far should society go in accommodating the whims of multibillionaire have-mores like Kroenke. What do the ultrawealthy contribute to the overall good of the society wherein they individually gorge themselves beyond the wildest dreams of any King Solomon? They should have minimal responsibility to the society that provides them with such obscene profits. Like maybe the simple act of paying taxes.

Although Kroenke criticized the state of economic conditions in St. Louis, I don't recall any instance where he helped provide a solution. His contribution to this community and to society seems to be a collection of ugly strip malls that will inevitably become mere eyesores.

The have-more legacy was summed up by St. Louisan T.S. Eliot: “And the wind shall say: 'Here were decent Godless people:

Their only monument the asphalt road

And a thousand lost golf balls.”

The sooner society has put the likes of Kroenke in their place, the better.

Robert Ramsey • Kirkwood   

