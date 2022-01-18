Letter: Kroenke owes society more than he contributes to it

Regarding "‘We just slew the dragon’: Lawyers analyze St. Louis’ NFL settlement" (Jan. 16): Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s actions and recent examples of corporate greed raise important societal questions, including how far should society go in accommodating the whims of multibillionaire have-mores like Kroenke. What do the ultrawealthy contribute to the overall good of the society wherein they individually gorge themselves beyond the wildest dreams of any King Solomon? They should have minimal responsibility to the society that provides them with such obscene profits. Like maybe the simple act of paying taxes.