Letter: Kudos for Post-Dispatch St. Louis County jail coverage

Regarding “Post-Dispatch’s Kohler wins Terry Hughes Award” (Feb. 7): I am writing to congratulate Jeremy Kohler on winning the Terry Hughes Award for his coverage of the recent deaths at the St. Louis County Jail and to thank the Post-Dispatch for giving these articles front-page coverage. As a taxpayer living in the county, I am appalled that so many inmates died last year in jail and wonder what kind of treatment (including medical care) these people are receiving.
Please continue to provide us with information on the ongoing efforts of St. Louis County to improve conditions at the jail. I will certainly take them into consideration at the polls. In the meantime, I am ashamed that my tax dollars have contributed to these deaths.
Anne Hennig Schottler • Brentwood