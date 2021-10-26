Letter: Label of 'abortion care' is an attempt to hide sad details

In "Supreme Court doesn't block Texas abortion law, sets hearing" (Oct. 23) about the U.S. Supreme Court declining to block the Texas abortion law, Justice Sonia Sotomayor is quoted as saying that the law was enacted to block “women seeking abortion care in Texas.” What is abortion care? The dictionary defines care as effort made to do something correctly, safely or without causing damage. Yet, an abortion wounds the mother and kills her unborn baby. How is that care? Sounds like another euphemism to obfuscate what an abortion is and does.