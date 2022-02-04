Letter: Labeling lies as misinformation enables even more lies

Regarding the editorial “Musicians’ Spotify protest has prompted disinformation change. More is needed.” (Jan. 31): I wonder why podcaster Joe Rogan is allowed to spread lies unabated. These lies are labeled as misinformation when, in fact, they are just plain lies. The label seems to make it acceptable for any crackpot to spew lies and not be held accountable. And Fox News keeps airing the likes of Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity.

The First Amendment does not safeguard those who want to yell “fire!” in a crowded theater, just to laugh at the panic it causes.

Holding liars accountable is the real challenge. Normalizing misinformation or alternate facts has to stop. The crackpots need to go back to the soap box so their lies are not made acceptable via the power of mass media.

Steve Hoffmann • Webster Groves