Letter: Labor force deserves better than substandard wages

Regarding the editorial "' Incentivized' by unemployment aid? Governor's harsh portrayal needs tweaking " (May 12): Gov. Mike Parson listens to business owners who complain that the tiny amount of unemployment insurance available to workers is too much. They claim the low-wage workers of our state are failing to line up in droves for their starvation wages. Perhaps these dismal and onerous jobs are worth more than employers have been paying until now.

When contemplating the failures of capitalism, we all suffer from a deficiency of imagination. The inadequacy of communism as a political system has been brutally exposed and discarded, perhaps too soon. The current state of capitalism is just as flawed for those of us in the majority, since it has turned from simply rewarding the rich to punishing the poor. What we need to imagine is a new system beyond these two extremes. These words — socialism, communism, capitalism, fascism — have become symbolic of failure and need to be discarded by those who want a better future and to move beyond the past.