Letter: Labor shortage is a perfect time to organize unions
Regarding “Teamsters aims to step up efforts to unionize Amazon workers” (June 23): Now is the time for unions to try an organize non-union workplaces. Why? Because workplaces cannot hire enough workers to staff the jobs.

Why has it been hard to organize unions? Companies in the past would just hire scabs to replace workers when they would go on strikes or replace them if they tried to organize. They can’t do that now because of the labor shortage. Now is the time for unions and employees to get to work organizing.

Jim Schaffer • Eureka

