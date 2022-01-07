 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Laboratory’s access to DNA material is privacy violation
Missouri offers free mail-in coronavirus testing through Picture Genetics laboratory, but the privacy policy gave me pause. The company obtains the right to customers’ “identifiable genetic information; and genetic test results and findings.” This is totally unnecessary in my opinion. There is no need to obtain this information to perform a test for coronavirus infection.

People’s Social Security numbers are a piece of their financial life, but their DNA is traceable to parents, children and the customer’s health and personhood.

I am shocked that Gov. Mike Parson is failing to defend our privacy from this hacking. Having no computer on his desk, however, I guess he couldn’t read the policy.

Tom Ryan • Richmond Heights

