Letter: Lack of classical music reviews reduces St. Louis’ stature

GOTTERDAMMERUNG

Alexandra LoBianco as Br�nnhilde in GOTTERDAMMERUNG AT UNION AVENUE OPERA August 21, 22, 28, 29

 Union Avenue Opera

Regarding “Union Avenue Opera returns to home stage after a season under the Big Top” (July 27): In my opinion, the Post-Dispatch’s decision to stop reviewing classical music performances is a loss for our entire community.

I recently attended a marvelous performance of Verdi’s Falstaff at the Union Avenue Opera. Opera requires the collective creative efforts of so many: singers, chorus, orchestra, costumers, stage designers and more. When it works, as it did in the performance I saw, it is a celebration. One reason for a newspaper review would be to appraise the performers. I believe not reviewing musical arts makes St. Louis a podunk town.

In the past, I have eagerly searched the paper for classical reviews. Whether the reviewer agrees with me or not, I learn things, like new points of view and what to pay attention to the next time around. What I miss most, however, is the sense of being a part of a community.

In my opinion, reviews are a community service as important as telling us what elected officials are doing with our tax dollars.

Cathy Luh • Creve Coeur

