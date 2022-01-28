Letter: Lack of common sense might be holding Schmitt back

Regarding the editorial “Eric Schmitt’s legal attack on districts serves his campaign, not the kids” (Jan. 25): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s recent lawsuits against mask mandates in schools puzzles me. When I work on puzzles, my common sense usually helps me find the answer. So maybe it’s my lack of a law degree that hides the answer from me.

To make a comparison, it seems to my common sense, that mask mandates are the same thing as seat belt mandates. They save lives. Most people abide by the seat belt law and, because of that, thousands of lives are saved each year. No one has to think about it. Or sue.

Maybe it’s Schmitt’s law degree, or his ambition for a higher elected office, that’s hiding the correct answer from him. But then, I’m just relying on my common sense.

David Sickels • Lake Saint Louis