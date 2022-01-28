 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lack of common sense might be holding Schmitt back

Attorney General Eric Schmitt answers questions on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at a press conference after he announced second-degree murder charges in a 17-year-old cold case against Alice Patricia Weiss, 65. Weiss is charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend in Dittmer, Mo. Schmitt made the announcement from his downtown St. Louis office in the Old Post Office. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the editorial “Eric Schmitt’s legal attack on districts serves his campaign, not the kids” (Jan. 25): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s recent lawsuits against mask mandates in schools puzzles me. When I work on puzzles, my common sense usually helps me find the answer. So maybe it’s my lack of a law degree that hides the answer from me.

To make a comparison, it seems to my common sense, that mask mandates are the same thing as seat belt mandates. They save lives. Most people abide by the seat belt law and, because of that, thousands of lives are saved each year. No one has to think about it. Or sue.

Maybe it’s Schmitt’s law degree, or his ambition for a higher elected office, that’s hiding the correct answer from him. But then, I’m just relying on my common sense.

David Sickels • Lake Saint Louis

