Letter: Lack of coverage on flood of immigrants is shameful

I regularly watch the TV evening news on NBC. The flood of immigrants into the United States by way of Mexico is a story that NBC considers important enough to report on daily. Yet, day after day, nothing about this appears on the pages of the Post-Dispatch.
The Editorial Board rails about fake news, which it says is perpetrated by right-wing media. At the same time, the Post-Dispatch fails to provide consistently strong coverage in the newspaper about the situation on the southern border. In my opinion, it is shameful.
John Leland • O'Fallon, Ill.