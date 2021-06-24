 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lack of coverage on flood of immigrants is shameful
0 comments

Letter: Lack of coverage on flood of immigrants is shameful

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims

FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday, June 16, 2021, that immigration judges should no longer follow the rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

 Eugene Garcia

I regularly watch the TV evening news on NBC. The flood of immigrants into the United States by way of Mexico is a story that NBC considers important enough to report on daily. Yet, day after day, nothing about this appears on the pages of the Post-Dispatch.

The Editorial Board rails about fake news, which it says is perpetrated by right-wing media. At the same time, the Post-Dispatch fails to provide consistently strong coverage in the newspaper about the situation on the southern border. In my opinion, it is shameful.

John Leland • O'Fallon, Ill.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports