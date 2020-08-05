You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Lack of fathers leads to unstable homes and youths
Letter: Lack of fathers leads to unstable homes and youths

I believe the biggest cause of crime and poor school performance among the youth in some of our communities is that the welfare system designed under President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society initiative, and perpetuated since then along with radical feminism, has emancipated men from responsibility to their families. Those families lost positive role models, mentors, breadwinners and protectors in those fathers who were pushed out.

Men aren’t perfect, and some are downright failures. But most are good, and society benefits overall from protecting fathers and their role in families. How many children strayed into destructive behavior because their fathers weren’t there at home to guide and lead them into better paths? How do we get missing fathers back into the homes?

David Bartholomew • St. Louis County

