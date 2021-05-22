Letter: Lack of police protection could impact tourist dollars

Regarding the editorial “Cutting police during a violent crime wave defies logic” (April 29): I was born in 1948 and have been a Cardinals fan forever. My first trip to St. Louis was in 1961, and I have visited dozens of times since, mostly for baseball games. I sent two daughters to get master’s degrees at Washington University. All my memories of St. Louis are wonderful.

I had planned to travel to the city two to three times this year for Cardinals games. Those plans changed when I read that St. Louis wants to vote to cut funding for police. I’m sure I will be labeled a racist by some, and I will not be able to disprove that. But I wonder how many will join me in not visiting. Would the tourist money we would have spent have supported more jobs?

Obviously, St. Louis citizens are more important than visitors, but my hope is that the city will consider the image it projects to those of us who love to visit.

By the way, I continue to watch every game on television and love the Cardinals more than ever.

Jim Maple • Medicine Park, Okla.