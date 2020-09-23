Letter: Laid-off KMOV newscasters will be missed

My family has watched KMOV news for many years, and we were so sorry to hear of the layoffs. We like and admire news anchor Steve Savard, and we will miss him greatly. We have also grown to admire meteorologist Meghan Danahey, and Marissa Holloway did a fine job on the early morning news desk. We wish KMOV could have worked out a better way to handle the situation.
Beverly Sloan • De Soto
