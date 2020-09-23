 Skip to main content
Letter: Laid-off KMOV newscasters will be missed
Letter: Laid-off KMOV newscasters will be missed

Savard

Steve Savard and Marissa Hollowed

My family has watched KMOV news for many years, and we were so sorry to hear of the layoffs. We like and admire news anchor Steve Savard, and we will miss him greatly. We have also grown to admire meteorologist Meghan Danahey, and Marissa Holloway did a fine job on the early morning news desk. We wish KMOV could have worked out a better way to handle the situation.

Beverly Sloan • De Soto

