Letter: Lambert ownership should include all of metro St. Louis

Regarding “Future of St. Louis’ airport may be regional, with privatization out of the picture” (Jan. 4): Regional ownership of St. Louis Lambert International Airport is an option that should continue to be explored. Engaging St. Charles, Jefferson and St. Louis counties, along with the city of St. Louis, could be the beginning of real movement toward improved coordination of government services across the region. Please also consider including the metro area counties in Illinois in the ownership discussion. The “East Siders” are an important part of the greater metro area.
John Sabourin • Richmond Heights