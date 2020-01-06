Letter: Lambert regional ownership is a recipe for disaster
Letter: Lambert regional ownership is a recipe for disaster

Southwest check-in at Lambert

Passengers make their way to the check-in counter at Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. File photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Regional leaders float idea to buy Lambert from St. Louis” (Jan. 1): I read with dismay about regional leaders’ dream of purchasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport from the city of St. Louis. They lost me at the half-cent sales tax. That would push our local sales tax well past the 10% mark. Local politicians treat sales tax like the candy store.

Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs is giddy about the prospect of metro mayors owning and managing the airport. Hold your horses. Since when has government shown its ability to effectively run any enterprise? Sounds like a recipe for mismanagement and corruption to me.

Fielding A. Poe • Ballwin

