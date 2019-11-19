The city owns St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Mayor Lyda Krewson and city leaders should have the right to act in the people’s best interest.
However, the city left its boundaries to seize private homes in Bridgeton when it built a new runway with federal tax dollars. Lambert has grown as the St. Louis region has grown. Too much money has been spent on important transportation projects for there not to be stronger public control. I live in St. Charles County and would pay a tax to study a regional resource. I would pay a tax to buy the airport from the city of St. Louis.
Layne Bradford • St. Peters