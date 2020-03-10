Letter: Lambert's new drop-off area has made things worse

Regarding “Lambert says revamped Terminal 2 drop-off area, while unpopular, has cut traffic congestion” (March 4): Although the updated Terminal 2 drop-off area at St. Louis Lambert International Airport may alleviate congestion during busy times, I would much rather occasionally wait in traffic rather than routinely having to deal with the chaos of a double row of parallel parking. Angle parking made for an orderly, civilized process. Now, instead, we have to deal every time with horns honking and trapped vehicles with impatient and sometimes angry drivers. What used to be an easy, impressive orchestration of dropping off passengers has devolved into an unpleasant, stressful, dreadful mess.
Steve Kovacs • Oakville