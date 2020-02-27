Letter: Lambert’s parking more urgent than ownership

Regarding St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s ownership, I think the real issues are the out-of-date terminal buildings and the roadway infrastructure. It is almost impossible to park in Terminal 2 short-term parking and go inside to drop off or pick up a passenger. The lot is almost always full with overnight travelers. Why not have a portion of the short-term parking limited to four or six hours so there are spaces available for this?
We flew to New Orleans at Christmas, and it was a pleasure. The new terminal building is next to the existing runways and the ease for passengers to be picked up by cab, car service or private transportation is wonderful. There appear to be no major traffic jams picking up or dropping off passengers. It’s time to move and consolidate terminals 1 and 2 and give the region a showcase for air travel. It appears there is ample real estate to relocate the terminal buildings and have roadways that are easy to navigate.
Dan Marshall • Sikeston