Letter: Lambert wheelchair attendants should be vaccinated
When my flight landed recently at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, I was met by an attendant with a wheelchair to help me get to baggage claim and my taxi.

Through our conversation, I learned that this young man had not been vaccinated. I was shocked that someone hired to push sometimes severely disabled and vulnerable people had not been vaccinated. I fault whoever is in charge of hiring wheelchair attendants at the airport.

I offered reasons why he should get vaccinated. He continued to make excuses. This went on until we reached my taxi.

I also fault myself for being unable to change his mind. I hate the term “vaccine hesitant,” as if there were medical reasons for all these vaccine refusers. Getting vaccinated is our responsibility to one another. Why is this simple fact so hard to grasp?

Susan Waugh • Clayton

