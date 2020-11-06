Letter: Lamenting the demise of common sense and reason

On Oct. 30, the editorial page published a political cartoon depicting Uncle Sam in a dither, being forced to choose between billboards for Trump/Pence or Common Sense.

Ironically, that same day the Post-Dispatch published articles that only serve to verify that common sense has long since met its demise. To wit: a lawsuit alleging gender, age, and racial discrimination by Black St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, and the possibility of a boycott of Girl Scout cookies as retribution for a congratulatory message to Amy Coney Barrett on her appointment as a Supreme Court Justice.