Regarding Tony Messenger’s “‘Rogue’ landlord in St. Louis County threatens 72-hour evictions. Residents fight back.” (Oct. 24): This column about rogue landlord T.E.H. Realty is the most recent story about the terrible people who run this scam, which previously sucked money from the federal government to benefit themselves while also cheating tenants.
To me, its despicable because these people are supposed members of the Jewish people of which I am but one. My grandfather survived Buchenwald. I’ve been to Theresienstadt and Auschwitz-Birkenau, and I’ve asked myself why so many people have hated us over the centuries when we’ve disproportionately contributed to science, art and medicine, as exhibited by so many Jewish Nobel Prize winners.
I’ve come to the conclusion that it is because of people like the owners of T.E.H. Realty who are part of a disproportionate number of us involved in financial scams, especially those targeting the “other” who, unfortunately, forget that in the end we are always the “other.”
Norman Pressman • Clayton