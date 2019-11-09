Regarding “Landlord an embarrassment to Jewish community” (Nov. 3): This letter from Norman Pressman missed one important point. The fact is that there are miscreant members of every group, regardless of race, sexual orientation, religion, etc. This is the reason why the bigotry and prejudice Pressman wrote about is unfair. I don’t agree with his assessment that there is disproportionate representation of these miscreants among people of the Jewish faith. I do agree with his assessment that these landlords are indeed an embarrassment to both the Jewish community and the world in general.
Ken Cohen • Creve Coeur