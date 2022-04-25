Letter: Landlords shouldn’t collect rent when repairs are needed

Regarding “How did things get so bad at Hillvale Apartments — and will $34 million turn it around?” (April 17), I believe the Hillvale Apartments are like many other public housing projects. A gulf of bureaucracy exists between victim clients, residents, and the programs who provide funds to help. It is striking that examples of renovation projects estimate spending $84,000 to $230,000, about the price for a comfortable condominium.

The lack of response to problems can quickly lead to buildings becoming poor dwellings. Mice, rats, mold and leaking plumbing do not support safe living. Working electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are essential. Who approved the establishment of a waste dump behind the Hillvale Apartments?

I suspect assistance money flows directly from the public agency to the building owners. It is a spigot that is extremely difficult to turn off. If local agencies do not confirm problem complaints, those problems can only get worse. Companies that allow units to deteriorate should not be allowed to continue collecting rental revenue.

If the building owner does not complete repair of local agency-confirmed problems, then those agencies need to redirect those funds to an escrow account established for building repair. Fix it. Maintain it. Pay for it. Work for the tenant, not the owners financial return on investment.

Karl H. Zickler • South County