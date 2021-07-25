Letter: Laughable that GOP lawmaker called Dr. Fauci a ‘punk’

On July 20, North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn called Dr. Anthony Fauci “a punk who is trying to further his own career.” North Carolina should be ashamed of sending someone like Cawthorn to Congress.

The thought of Cawthorn calling anybody a punk is laughable, but insulting Fauci, one of our nation’s eminent infectious-disease specialists, is deplorable and beyond any boundaries of taste and decency.

If Cawthorn wants to look at a punk, he should simply look in a mirror. In a distinguished career that has seen Fauci advise seven presidents, the 80-year-old doctor has little to prove.

Stephan Thomas • St. Louis