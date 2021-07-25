 Skip to main content
Letter: Laughable that GOP lawmaker called Dr. Fauci a ‘punk’
Letter: Laughable that GOP lawmaker called Dr. Fauci a ‘punk’

The Latest: Fauci, Paul trade charges of lying about virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

 Stefani Reynolds

On July 20, North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn called Dr. Anthony Fauci “a punk who is trying to further his own career.” North Carolina should be ashamed of sending someone like Cawthorn to Congress.

The thought of Cawthorn calling anybody a punk is laughable, but insulting Fauci, one of our nation’s eminent infectious-disease specialists, is deplorable and beyond any boundaries of taste and decency.

If Cawthorn wants to look at a punk, he should simply look in a mirror. In a distinguished career that has seen Fauci advise seven presidents, the 80-year-old doctor has little to prove.

Stephan Thomas • St. Louis

