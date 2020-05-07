Letter: Lawmakers against 'Clean Missouri' must be voted out
Letter: Lawmakers against 'Clean Missouri' must be voted out

Missouri legislature during the pandemic

A mostly empty Missouri House of Representatives on April 8.

(Tim Bommel/Missouri House of Representatives via AP)

 Tim Bommel, Missouri House of Representatives

Regarding the editorial “As state focuses on virus, GOP quietly tries to kill Clean Missouri reforms.” (May 3): The Missouri Senate’s Republican-majority members are trying to ram through yet another redistricting plan more to their liking. You may recall that Missouri voters already approved the Clean Missouri plan in 2018 to help clean up Missouri politics.

The citizens of Missouri should be sick and tired of the Legislature overruling our votes and doing whatever they want. In 2018, 62% of voters supported the Clean Missouri plan. If lawmakers continue to ignore our votes, perhaps 62% of the voters will vote them out of office.

Jean Klaus • Maryland Heights

